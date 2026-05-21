Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery Issues Statement After Ex Revealed To Have Tried Hiring A Hitman To Kill Him

Why Don’t We singer Jack Avery has spoken out following the news that TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, was arrested and charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill him.

On Tuesday (May 19), the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Gonzalez, a social media influencer, her father Francisco Gonzalez, and her ex-boyfriend Kai Cordery were charged with plotting to kill Avery, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, by trying to hire a hitman on the dark web as part of a family custody dispute several years ago.

“A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter,” Avery wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

“For years, my family and I have endured intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deep painful attacks on our character and reputation,” he continued. “Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process, and most importantly, for my daughter.”

Avery added that right now his main focus is “being the best father” and is thankful to have sole custody of his “safe, healthy, and deeply loved” daughter Lavender.

He also thanked his family, friends and law enforcement, and the D.A.’s office for their support, closing with, “Always seek the truth.”

Avery’s bandmate Daniel Seavey added some words of support in a comment, writing, “no one even knows the half of everything you’ve endured. your strength is unbelievable brother. love you so much.”

The D.A. Office’s investigation revealed that Gonzalez was embroiled in a custody dispute with Avery involving their daughter. She is accused of seeking the assistance of her then-boyfriend Cordrey to hire someone on the dark web to kill Avery, who at the time was a member of the boyband Why Don’t We.

In April 2021, Gonzalez’s father, Francisco Gonzalez, allegedly sent $10,000 to Cordrey to locate, hire and pay someone to kill Avery. An additional $4,000 was paid to the alleged hitman who requested additional funds.

Five months later, in September 2021, Cordrey approached an undercover police officer posing as a hitman about the murder-for-hire plot. The two discussed Avery as the target, as well as payment for the job and providing proof of death (Gonzalez reportedly asked for Avery’s pinky finger).

Cordrey allegedly told the suspected hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez had ordered the hit on Avery, and that her father would cover the expenses.

If all three defendants are convicted as charged, they each face 25 years to life in state prison.

“This was a lengthy investigation that was initiated by the FBI and eventually turned over to our office, resulting in criminal charges being filed today,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “This is a case where the defendants are accused of going to great lengths to find someone to commit murder. Most fathers raise their children to respect the law, but here we have a dad who allegedly helped his daughter and her boyfriend break the law in the most sinister way imaginable.”