According to a press release by the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were responding to a hit-and-run on the 134 Freeway, searching for three suspects in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood in northeast Los Angeles County.

Jillian Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police and later charged with attempted murder on Tuesday afternoon (April 8).

Police tracked down one of the suspects in the backyard of a house and "observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun." Shriner was not involved in the hit-and-run.

The report claims that officers issued warnings to Shriner to put down her 9mm gun, but she "refused" and then "pointed the handgun at the officers. Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence," according to the LAPD.

TMZ reports that Shriner was struck in the shoulder by a bullet.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Shriner, along with her babysitter, came out of the house and surrendered to police. She was then taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury before being booked for attempted murder on Wednesday (April 9).

Her bail is currently set at $1 million.

One of the three suspects in the hit-and-run was detained and later released by California Highway Patrol.

Jillian and Scott Shriner, who were married in 2005, have two sons. Jillian Shriner, who describes herself on her website as a "writer, storyteller, adoption advocate, rock-wife" and "true-crime expert," wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, an autobiographical account of her experiences as one of the paid young female "guests" of Prince Jefri Bolkiah, brother of the Sultan of Brunei, between 1992 and 1995, and the true crime book, Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.

Meanwhile, Weezer are scheduled to perform at the Coachella Festival this Saturday.