On the heels of last year's residency in Las Vegas , Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber will kick off on June 6 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. The tour will see the legendary hip-hop collective play three shows in Canada: Vancouver's Rogers Arena on June 30, Laval's Place Bell on July 13 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on July 14.

Wu-Tang Clan have announced they will head out on the road for one last time this summer, hitting up arenas and amphitheatres across North America.

In a statement Wu-Tang producer and ringleader RZA said, “This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour, we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience, and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen. And to top it off we’ve got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side.”

Joining Wu-Tang for the entire tour is hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

In an interview published today (February 24) by the New York Times, RZA said that all surviving members of the group are expected to appear at all dates for the tour, which includes himself, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. Rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who died in 2004, will be represented by his son, Young Dirty Bastard.

Over the course of their 33-year history, Wu-Tang have been known to play shows with multiple members missing, however, RZA insists that this time, all nine members have "agreed."

"No, seriously. Everybody has agreed to do this. Everybody’s agreed on the name," he tells the Times. "So we may come to your city, you’ll see all of us together and that may be the last time you see us all together in the physical. You might watch us on TV, but we’re not coming to your city again. We want you to come break bread with us."

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 28. More information can be found here.