Listed on Auto Trader , the cherry red vehicle is currently going for a hefty price of £1,200,000 (about $2,225,000 CAD). But it does come with a cool licence plate that reads OASI5 2, an obvious nod to its most famous owner. Currently it has clocked 101,824 miles and was owned by five other collectors.

If you've always dreamt of living life like a rock star, you can now get one step closer by purchasing a 1997 Bentley Turbo R that was once owned by Oasis guitarist/songwriter Noel Gallagher.

According to the listing, "This stunning Bentley was previously owned by the famous Noel Gallagher from the legendary Band OASIS. The car is in excellent condition with a superb interior and is surprisingly reliable although rarely driven. Comes with private OASIS 2 registration marking the 2nd coming reunion of this once in a century band. Chance to invest in the lead singer and songwriter's once pride and joy. Genuine enquiries only. Private sale."

There is some irony to Gallagher once owning the car, however, as he has never actually earned his driver's licence, despite getting ticketed in the past for multiple speeding offences. So, there is a chance the Britpop star never even drove the luxury vehicle.

Gallagher once told BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball that he once took lessons to learn how to drive, but quickly gave those up when fans spotted him.

“I’m in a red Nissan Micra with a massive great big triangle on the top of it with an L, with all these kids coming out,” he said (via The Evening Standard). “This is at the height of Oasis mania. I was like, ‘never, never again am I getting in a car.’”

Read the full listing here.