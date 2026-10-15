Zach Bryan Announces the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour

Zach Bryan is heading out on the road next year playing North American and Australian stadiums on what he’s calling the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour.

The 23-date tour will begin in Minneapolis, MN on April 28, and includes two Canadian stops: Vancouver’s BC Place on July 28 and Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on August 1. Although he isn’t playing Toronto, he will be stopping at the nearby Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on June 2.

Opening up the shows will be an obvious hero of Bryan’s, John Fogerty, as well as Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose, and Emma Ogier.

Fans can register here for the Artist Presale, which begins on Wednesday, October 21 at 10:00AM local time. Other presales will follow on Thursday, October 22, with the general onsale happening on Friday, October 23 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found at Ticketmaster.

Of course, the name of the tour comes from Bryan’s new EP, Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs (out October 16), which features eight songs including “Lies,” a duet with Lana Del Rey.

In addition, Bryan will be releasing a memoir titled, you guessed it, Young Manhood & Other Donatable Organs, in January 2027, along with the physical release of the EP.

The book is “a ten year period piece taking an in depth look at the last ten years of his life. His childhood and all he learned from it, his honorable discharge from the Navy, his touring career from small theatre’s to three night stadium sell outs, his vices and mistakes along with his victories and lessons.”

The book offers “a rare glimpse inside the mind of a generational songwriter and a better understanding of where he comes from.”

The Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour dates:

4/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium !

5/1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium !

05/04 – Green Bay, WI @ Lambeau Field !

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field !

05/14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium !

05/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium !

05/18 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium !

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium !

05/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field !

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !

06/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium !

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *

08/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *

08/06 – Boise, ID @ Albertsons Stadium *

12/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium #

12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium #

12/10 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium #

12/11 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium #

12/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium #

12/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium #

! with John Fogerty and Fey Fili

* with Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Gabriella Rose

# with Vance Joy and Emma Ogier