The new version, titled With Heaven On Top (Acoustic) , follows up the singer-songwriter's sixth studio album he put out last Friday (January 9). The new companion album includes stripped-down versions of 24 tracks featuring just Bryan on vocals and guitar (understandably, the spoken-word opener "Down, Down, Stream" does not get a re-recording).

Zach Bryan has followed through on his promise and released an acoustic version of his brand new album, With Heaven On Top.

On streaming platforms, With Heaven On Top (Acoustic) appears as a 49-track album split into two parts with the acoustic version as “Disc 1” and the original version as “Disc 2."

When promoting his album's release on Instagram last Friday, Bryan teased that he would be dropping the acoustic album. He explained that the decision came from his previous experiences of releasing albums where some fans complain about how it was produced.

"I’m assuming this record is just like all the other ones and there’s gonna be a billion people saying it’s over produced and shitty," he wrote. "So I sat down in a room by myself and recorded all the songs acoustically so I didn’t have to hear everyone whine about more stuff."



Bryan adds that unlike the "over produced" studio album, the acoustic one is far from perfect, saying, "There’s mistakes and I didn’t redo any of them."

In addition, he changed the album cover to "a painting hanging on the wall in the house that we recorded all the songs in when we got there."

