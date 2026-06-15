Zara Larsson Donates Broken Stiletto Heel To GLAAD’s Pride Month Auction

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Zara Larsson is seen at the "Today" show on May 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 08, 2026

GLAAD (fka Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is holding its annual Pride Month auction on eBay this week, and one of the truly most fascinating items to bid on is Zara Larsson’s broken stiletto heel.

The Swedish singer went viral on May 8 when the heel of her right stiletto snapped in the midst of her performance for the TODAY show’s Citi Summer Concert Series. Larsson didn’t let the snafu stop her, and even had a laugh about the incident.

And now that stiletto heel can be yours!

Billboard reports that the auction is set to begin Tuesday, June 16 at 3:00PM EST over at GLAAD’s eBay site, with all proceeds benefitting the charity’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community.

Some of the other more enticing items up for auction include a custom signed guitar from Jewel, signed vinyl and cookbook from Snoop Dogg and autographed pair of Idyllwind cowboy boots from Miranda Lambert.

Full list of items up for auction:

Brandi Carlile: 2 tickets to any show. Includes a VIP soundcheck party before the show (except Montauk and All Things Go)

Evanescence: Front row package (U.S. Only)

Hilary Duff: 2 tickets for the LA show (July 9); 2 Soundcheck…or Something packages

Jessie Ware: 2 tickets to her show in LA with a meet & greet on October 20

Jewel: A guitar personally signed by Jewel and adorned with custom artwork; a signed book; a signed vinyl; a curated merchandise set

Kacey Musgraves: 2 tickets to L.A. show; 2 tickets to NY show – both include access to VIP hospitality suite

La Roux: 2 tickets to either NY or L.A. + meet & greet

Melanie Martinez: 2 tickets to any show with a quick meet & greet

Miranda Lambert: autographed pair of Idyllwind cowboy boots

Pabllo Vittar: Tour outfits; pair of tickets and a meet & greet to the Lincoln Center show on July 12

Rob Rausch: autographed pair of personal overalls

Sam Smith: signed vinyl collection

Sarah McLachlan: signed vinyl; pair of premium tickets to one of her upcoming 2026 US tour dates.

Snoop Dogg: signed vinyl; signed cookbook; Death Row chain

The Pretty Reckless: pair of VIP tickets to any show

Titanique: 2 tickets with a post-show cast meet & greet featuring Frankie Grande

Zara Larsson: broken stiletto heel from performance on TODAY