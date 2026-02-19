The Swedish pop star posted a video on TikTok, expressing her frustration over fans and/or trolls constantly changing the main image on her Wikipedia page .

Zara Larsson would like her fans to stop changing her profile photo on Wikipedia.

“Whoever the f**k is changing this f**king Wikipedia picture to this picture, stop! Stop doing it. Stop doing it," Larsson said in the video.

“I will never stop,” she added, as she and a friend scrolled through different images of Larsson. “I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one, I will never stop. You can stop, because I will never stop.”

The good news for Larsson is that the image she eventually changed it to in the video is still currently featured on her Wikipedia. But who knows how long that will last.

As someone commented on Reddit, the issue may come down to copyrighted material.

"Non-nerd me laughs and finds this funny, but nerd me is decaying inside because this is technically Wikipedia vandalism and pictures are chosen for copyright reasons," the user wrote. "That's why all the old Golden Age stars have their actual portfolio headshots or clips from their films or shows as their photos– they're old enough to be okay for use."

"Personal photos also cannot be used if they're taken from, say, Instagram, because they're under license," they continued. "Not by the subject, but by Instagram. Also they tend to not meet Wiki's editorial standards. That's why modern celeb pics are usually "unflattering" (even though I actually think hers is really really good lol) (and it's why most actors' pics are from San Diego Comic-Con– the photographer uploads those photos to the Wikimedia Commons himself)."

"She can absolutely aim for a more preferable photo or even submit her own!" they added. "It just has to follow the rules of Wikipedia!"

See the video below.