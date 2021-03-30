Future Star - AJA

Red Button which was released on Friday. The song premiered nationally on CTV’s “Your Morning” including an interview with Ben Mulroney as well as an exclusive session featuring the song’s first live performance. She is currently featured as the cover/face of Spotify’s massive “It’s A Bop” playlist and is featured on “New Music Friday” in Canada and across multiple European territories. “Red Button” also has numerous placements in the A-List Pop playlists across Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. This week Billboard featured “Red Button” in an article honouring International Women’s Day.

This young Toronto based singer is focused on releasing the kind of music that she herself admires. Strong and bold material in the vein of Rihanna, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Alessia Cara. At a time when whisper-singing is so commonplace, AJA is a throwback to the powerhouse vocalists of a different era. “Red Button”s chorus grabs hold of you and will NOT let go.

AJA is part of the Set Records roster, a new label from the management team behind artists including Shaun Frank, Delaney Jane, Zeds Dead, and Grandtheft.

Find out more about AJA via the CTV “Your Morning” feature right here: Aja shares an exclusive look at her brand new single 'Red Button'.