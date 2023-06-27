Jully Black sang her version of Canada's national anthem this afternoon at Toronto Metropolitan University's inaugural graduation ceremony of its first cohort of Lincoln Alexander School of Law students.

The performance marked the second time Black has sung her updated version that includes the lyric "our home on native land." She debuted the changed version back in February at the NBA All-Star game, receiving both praise and criticism for the bold decision.

Speaking with CBC Toronto, Black said, "It's amazing not to feel invisible anymore, and to be welcomed into a space and asked to contribute to something so beautiful."

Toronto Metropolitan University, which changed its name from Ryerson University back in May 2022, told CBC that it "asked Black to perform to reflect the core values of the law program, which are a commitment to diversity, inclusion and reconciliation."

Black said she accepted the school's invite because of its dedication to diversity and inclusion. "As a Black, born Canadian woman, to me [the ceremony] is showing 'OK, this is what Canada does look like. Not could look like."

Thank you @JullyBlack for singing O Canada and speaking life into the Class of 2023! #LincolnProud pic.twitter.com/wCVri5VuG7 — Léonicka (@leonicka) June 27, 2023