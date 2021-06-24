We have your latest iHeartRadio video premiere with your exclusive look at Ana Golja’s new music video for 'All Night'!

Actor/film-producer/singer, Ana Golja releases new single “All Night” June 11th from her personal pandemic project/upcoming EP, Strive.

"All Night" speaks to the challenges many people experience, which was magnified by the pandemic. In order to help others benefit from the message, Ana is collaborating with Kids Help Phone to put some focus on the fact that there are resources available.

Ana enlists support from fellow Degrassi Alumni actor, Spencer McPherson for the official music video coming on June 25th. The emotional video co-stars Ana and Spencer and depicts a relationship with a character who is having a challenge with mental health issues that involves substance use.

The song and video is a plea for help on behalf of young people lost in the anguish of depression, despair and the challenges of everyday life, delivered by an artist with unique perspective on the subject. Ana grew up on film and TV sets in the entertainment business where people in the field who outwardly seemed like they had it all, but were challenged by inner-confusion when the cameras turned off.

In the midst of the current pandemic, issues of mental health are in the forefront like never before. It’s Ana’s ambition to use this music to start a dialogue; the first step in the hope that those still trapped in their own personal form of darkness may find their way out.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country’s virtual care expert, they give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. From bullying to anxiety to substance use, Kids Help Phone’s services are available to young people by phone, text or through kidshelpphone.ca – no topic is off-limits. Kids Help Phone’s website provides both young people and adults a plethora of resources – articles like ‘5 ways to talk to a friend about their substance use’ are a helpful tool when supporting those around you. To reach Kids Help Phone’s support services, young people can call 1-800-668-6868 for 24/7 professional counseling or texting ‘TALK’ to 686868 to connect with a trained volunteer crisis responder. Adults can also find support by texting ‘WELLNESS’ to 741741 for 24/7 support. Visit kidshelpphone.ca for resources and support. Kids Help Phone service’s also include Post-Secondary support. Students in Ontario and Nova Scotia can visit Good2Talk.ca for more information.