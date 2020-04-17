OC Transpo: un autre chauffeur atteint de la COVID-19
Un troisième chauffeur d'OC Transpo a été infecté à la COVID-19.
Selon le transporteur, l'employé a travaillé pour la dernière fois le 11 avril, mais aurait commencé à éprouver des symptômes la veille.
La liste des trajets qu'il a emprunté les 10 et 11 avril a été rendue publique.
Le 10 avril
- Circuit 14 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 8 h jusqu’à la station Saint-Laurent à 8 h 43
- Circuit 14 : De la station Saint-Laurent à 9 h jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 9 h 51
- Circuit 14 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture à 10 h 10 jusqu’à la station Saint‑Laurent à 11 h 3
- Circuit 14 : De la station Saint-Laurent à 11 h 23 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 12 h 17
- Circuit 14 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 12 h 25 jusqu’à la station Saint‑Laurent à 13 h 18
- Circuit 14 : De la station Saint-Laurent à 13 h 33 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 14 h 28
- Circuit 14 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 14 h 40 jusqu’à la station Saint‑Laurent à 15 h 33
- Circuit 14 : De la station Saint-Laurent à 15 h 48 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 16 h 43
- Circuit 14 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 16 h 55 jusqu’à la station Saint‑Laurent à 17 h 47
Le 11 avril
- Circuit 62 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 7 h 47 jusqu’au parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 8 h 19
- Circuit 62 : Du parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 8 h 27 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 8 h 58
- Circuit 74 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 9 h 4 jusqu’au parc-o-bus Riverview à 9 h 42
- Circuit 74 : Du parc-o-bus Riverview à 9 h 45 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 10 h 21
- Circuit 75 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 10 h 29 à Barrhaven Centre à 10 h 56
- Circuit 75 : De la station Barrhaven Centre à 11 h 1 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 11 h 29
- Circuit 75 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 11 h 44 jusqu’au Centre de loisirs Minto à 12 h 25
- Circuit 75 : Du Centre de loisirs Minto à 12 h 30 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 13 h 12
- Circuit 62 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 13 h 17 jusqu’au parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 13 h 52
- Circuit 62 : Du parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 13 h 57 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 14 h 29
- Circuit 75 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 14 h 44 jusqu’au Centre de loisirs Minto à 15 h 25
- Circuit 75 : Du Centre de loisirs Minto à 15 h 30 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 16 h 12
- Circuit 62 : De la station Tunney’s Pasture à 16 h 17 jusqu’au parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 16 h 52
- Circuit 62 : Du parc-o-bus Terry Fox à 16 h 57 jusqu’à la station Tunney’s Pasture à 17 h 28
- Passager à bord de la ligne 1 de l’O-Train à 17 h 40 à la station Tunney’s Pasture jusqu’à la station Saint-Laurent à 18 h
- Passager à bord du circuit 40 : à 18 h 12 à la station Saint-Laurent jusqu’à 18 h 15 au 1500 Saint-Laurent
Le chauffeur, qui est le cinquième employé d'OC Transpo à être testé positif, s'est depuis placé en isolement.
À Ottawa, on compte maintenant 14 décès et 678 cas confirmés de coronavirus.