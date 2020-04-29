Un 5e chauffeur d'autobus d'OC Transpo atteint de la COVID-19
Un 5e chauffeur d'autobus d'OC Transpo a reçu un diagnostic positif à la COVID-19.
L'homme a travaillé pour la dernière fois le 22 avril dernier.
Il a commencé à avoir des symptômes à la fin de son quart de travail.
Le chauffeur est présentement en isolement à la maison.
Les véhicules et les installations qu'il pourrait avoir utilisés ont été nettoyés.
La liste des itinéraires empruntés par le conducteur dans les 48 heures précédant le début de ses symptômes (21 et 22 avril)
- Circuit 57 : de la station Bayshore, à 7 h 33, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 7 h 51.
- Circuit 57 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture , à 7 h 53, à la station Bayshore, à 8 h 12.
- Circuit 57 : de la station Bayshore, à 8 h 18, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 8 h 36.
- Circuit 57 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture , à 8 h 38, à la station Bayshore, à 8 h 57.
- Circuit 57 : de la station Bayshore, à 9 h 03, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 9 h 21.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 9 h 33, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 9 h 47.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 9 h 49, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 10 h 03.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 10 h 20, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 10 h 38.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 10 h 40, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 10 h 54.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 11 h, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 11 h 18.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 11 h 20, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 11 h 34.
- Circuit 53 :de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 11 h 40, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 11 h 58.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 12 h, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 12 h 14.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 12 h 20, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 12 h 38.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 12 h 40, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 12 h 54.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 13 h 10, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 13 h 27.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 13 h 29, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 12 h 43.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 13 h 55, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 14 h 12.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 14 h 14, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 14 h 28.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 14 h 40, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 14 h 57.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 14 h 59, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 15 h 13.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 15 h 44, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 15 h 58.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 16 h 10, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 16 h 27.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 16 h 27, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 16 h 43.
- Circuit 53 : de la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 16 h 55, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 17 h 12.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 17 h 14, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 17 h 28.
- Circuit 53 : e la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 17 h 40, à la rue Caldwell et Medford, à 17 h 57.
- Circuit 53 : rue Caldwell et Medford, à 17 h 59, à la station Tunney’s Pasture, à 18 h 13.