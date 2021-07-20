Transport Bellemare International
Le transport par camion, c’est ta passion ?
Tu veux en faire une carrière ?
C’est ta chance !
Transport Bellemare International, en collaboration avec le CFTC t’offre la chance d’obtenir ton DEP en transport par camion sous forme alternance travail-étude. Tu pourrais même dénicher un emploi chez-nous après.
Ça t’intéresse ?
Une séance d’information obligatoire se tiendra le lundi 6 août prochain, à 18 heures à notre siège social au quatre vingt sept cinquante boulevard Industriel à Trois-Rivières.
Tu dois confirmer ta place au 819-379-2535 poste 1253.
On t’attend !