Transport Bellemare International

bellemare

Le transport par camion, c’est ta passion ?

Tu veux en faire une carrière ? 

C’est ta chance !

Transport Bellemare International, en collaboration avec le CFTC t’offre la chance d’obtenir ton DEP en transport par camion sous forme alternance travail-étude.  Tu pourrais même dénicher un emploi chez-nous après.

Ça t’intéresse ?

Une séance d’information obligatoire se tiendra le lundi 6 août prochain, à 18 heures à notre siège social au quatre vingt sept cinquante boulevard Industriel à Trois-Rivières.

Tu dois confirmer ta place au 819-379-2535 poste 1253.

On t’attend !

  • Greetone

    Trouve ton havre de paix dans ton nouvel emploi chez Greentone!

    Viens travailler à 17.50$ de l’heure et jusqu’à 19,50$ avec boni dans une des serres de cannabis les plus efficaces en Amérique du nord. Joins-toi à nous, parce qu’en plus de t’offrir un emploi qui bouge avec un horaire stable de jour pendant la semaine, plan d’assurances collectives et de profiter de REER collectif, on travaille avec la musique! Greentone embauche! Et comme dirait si bien notre gang, joins-toi à nous mon pot!  
  • Logo-Carnot_Horizontal-couleur-HD

    Carnot Réfrigération embauche !

    Nous sommes à la recherche de gens passionnés pour nous soutenir dans notre croissance. Nous cherchons à ajouter des gens de talents dans tous nos départements : à la production, au service technique, en ingénierie, à l’administration autant comme journaliers, dessinateurs, soudeurs, ingénieurs et bien plus ! 
  • Nirvana-logo

    Joins-toi à l'équipe de Nirvana Chauffe Piscine !

    Tu recherches un nouveau défi à la hauteur de tes ambitions ?  Joins-toi à l'équipe de Nirvana Chauffe Piscine !  Nous avons besoin d'un soudeur-braseur, de journaliers et d'un polyvalent pour notre usine de Trois-Rivières.
  • Artisans

    Préposé ( e ) recherché ( e ) pour la Friperie

    Les Artisans de la Paix, organisme communautaire reconnu en Mauricie, recherche actuellement un ou une préposé ( e ) pour travailler à sa friperie. Tu rêves d’un emploi à temps plein de jour ? Tu veux travailler avec une équipe dynamique, faire la différence auprès des autres et vivre une expérience enrichissante ! Nous avons l’emploi pour toi ! Envoie ton CV à info@artisansdelapaix.org ou viens nous le porter au 700 rue Sante-Cécile Trois-Rivières !
