VIDÉO: Une fusillade fait au moins 16 blessés dans le métro de New York

So this just happened #NYC 3 ppl shot. Suspect was dressed as an MTA employee. Used smoke bombs pic.twitter.com/dMiYQyKjFJ

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB