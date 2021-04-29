CUISINIERS\ÈRES (2) - DÉPANNEUR PRÈS DU LAC
Cuisiniers/ères (2)
Emplois étudiants
Le Dépanneur Près du Lac, qui produit et distribue la délicieuse pizza'' La Près du Lac'', est à la recherche de 2 cuisiniers ou cuisinières temps plein ou temps partiel pour des postes en semaine. Plusieurs possibilités d'horaire. Les étudiants sont aussi invités à postuler pour l'été avec un très bon salaire.
Pour postuler :
Jonathan Provost
Dépanneur Près du Lac
3 097, 7e Rue
Val-d'Or, QC, J9P 5A2
819.874.4469
Courriel : joprovost@icloud.com