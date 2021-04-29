iHeartRadio
CUISINIERS\ÈRES (2) - DÉPANNEUR PRÈS DU LAC

deplac

Cuisiniers/ères (2)

Emplois étudiants

 

Le Dépanneur Près du Lac, qui produit et distribue la délicieuse pizza'' La Près du Lac'', est à la recherche de 2 cuisiniers ou cuisinières temps plein ou temps partiel pour des postes en semaine. Plusieurs possibilités d'horaire. Les étudiants sont aussi invités à postuler pour l'été avec un très bon salaire.

 

Pour postuler :

 

Jonathan Provost

Dépanneur Près du Lac

3 097, 7e Rue

Val-d'Or, QC, J9P 5A2

819.874.4469

Courriel : joprovost@icloud.com

