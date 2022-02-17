Plusieurs postes -Matériaux Blanchet Inc

Sous la responsabilité du Coordonnateur SST, le conseiller en santé et sécurité au travail est responsable de coordonner les activités en santé et sécurité. Il exerce un rôle de conseiller et de formateur auprès des employés et des gestionnaires. Il adhère aux principes de l’entreprise en adoptant un comportement orienté vers la santé-sécurité, l’environnement et le développement durable.