Plusieurs postes -Matériaux Blanchet Inc

matériaux blanchet

MATÉRIAUX BLANCHET T’OFFRE UNE CARRIÈRE CLÉ EN MAIN! 

  • UN CONTREMAÎTRE MÉCANICIEN MACHINERIE LOURDE SUR HORAIRE 5-2;
  • UN MÉCANICIEN MACHINERIE LOURDE SUR HORAIRE 7-7 OU 4-2-4-4 OU 5-2;  
  • UN CAMIONNEUR, UN INGÉNIEURE FORESTIER TECHNICIEN FORÊT SÉNIOR ET UN ÉLECTRICIEN! 

Matériaux Blanchet Inc. t'offre:

  • une stabilité d’emploi;
  • des avantages sociaux;
  • salaire compétitifs.

Dans un environnement de travail sécuritaire et stimulant! 

ENVOI NOUS TON CV MAINTENANT
ehudon@materiauxblanchet.ca

    Conseiller technique (aviseur technique) - Harricana Aventure

    Technicien d'entretien - Épiroc

    Conseiller(ère) aux ressources humaines - Eldorado Gold Québec

    Comptant plus de 400 employés, Eldorado Gold Québec est à la recherche de gens passionnés, dynamiques et engagés qui auront la chance de se développer dans une organisation en pleine croissance. Avec sa durée de vie de 8 ans, la mine Lamaque située à quelques minutes de Val-d'Or en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, possède des réserves de 1 086 000 onces et est l'emplacement tout indiqué pour accompagner ses employés dans leur développement
    Superviseur de chantier - Hydrau-Mécanic

    Journalier de parc à résidus - Lithium Amérique du Nord

    Sous la responsabilité du superviseur des opérations de l’usine, le journalier de parc à résidus aura la responsabilité de faire la vérification et les inspections régulières du parc à résidus et des bassins de récupération des eaux.
    Technicien en instrumentation et contrôle - Lithium Amérique du Nord

    Le titulaire du poste fait partie de l’équipe d’entretien de l’usine. Il est responsable de l’entretien des systèmes d’instrumentation et contrôles de son secteur. Il adhère aux principes de l’entreprise en adoptant un comportement orienté vers la santé-sécurité, l’environnement et le développement durable.
    Conseiller en santé et sécurité au travail - Lithium Amérique du Nord

    Sous la responsabilité du Coordonnateur SST, le conseiller en santé et sécurité au travail est responsable de coordonner les activités en santé et sécurité. Il exerce un rôle de conseiller et de formateur auprès des employés et des gestionnaires. Il adhère aux principes de l’entreprise en adoptant un comportement orienté vers la santé-sécurité, l’environnement et le développement durable.
    Coordonnateur santé et sécurité - Lithium Amérique du Nord

    Le coordonnateur SST est responsable de la coordination du service de santé-sécurité au travail et des activités reliées à la prévention en milieu de travail. Il est responsable d’évaluer et de contrôler les dangers pour la santé et la sécurité ainsi que d’élaborer des stratégies de contrôle des dangers sur le site de la mine. Il adhère aux principes de l’entreprise en adoptant un comportement orienté vers la santé-sécurité, l’environnement et le développement durable.
    Conseiller en ressources humaines - Lithium Amérique du Nord

    Relevant du coordonnateur des ressources humaines, le conseiller en ressources humaines est responsable des processus de dotation, d’embauche, d’évaluation, de formation et des relations de travail. Il assure le respect des politiques et maintien de bonnes relations avec les gestionnaires, employés et contracteurs
