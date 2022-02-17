Plusieurs postes -Matériaux Blanchet Inc
MATÉRIAUX BLANCHET T’OFFRE UNE CARRIÈRE CLÉ EN MAIN!
- UN CONTREMAÎTRE MÉCANICIEN MACHINERIE LOURDE SUR HORAIRE 5-2;
- UN MÉCANICIEN MACHINERIE LOURDE SUR HORAIRE 7-7 OU 4-2-4-4 OU 5-2;
- UN CAMIONNEUR, UN INGÉNIEURE FORESTIER TECHNICIEN FORÊT SÉNIOR ET UN ÉLECTRICIEN!
Matériaux Blanchet Inc. t'offre:
- une stabilité d’emploi;
- des avantages sociaux;
- salaire compétitifs.
Dans un environnement de travail sécuritaire et stimulant!
ENVOI NOUS TON CV MAINTENANT!
ehudon@materiauxblanchet.ca