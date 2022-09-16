The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival is a non-stop day of chart-topping hits from some of the world's hottest and emerging artists - across genres and formats. Hosted at the new immersive event and entertainment district AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th.

Performing this year are:

Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chloe, Carly Pearce, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, Gayle, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, and Cheat Codes.

Watch the Daytime Stage LIVE right here on Saturday, September 24th at 2PM EST/11AM PST.