Future Star - Alexander Ludwig

You may wonder why the name Alexander Ludwig is familiar to you. It could be that he is a seasoned actor and has appeared in shows such as Vikings and currently the STARZ TV series “Heels”. But apart from his acting career he is a diehard lover of country music and an artist. A songwriter since the age of 12, Ludwig grew up in Vancouver where most weekends he’d venture into the Canadian backcountry with his family, making the trip up Highway 99 to their cabin on Whistler Mountain. He fell in love with country music on those drives where it was the music of choice continually played on the car radio. We are pleased to announce that Alexander has just released an EP on BBR/BMG, titled “Highway 99” as a tribute to that memory.

Please check out Alexander Ludwig’s new single “Let Me Be Your Whisky”, a heartwarming story of a meeting between two people in need of comfort at the same time.

