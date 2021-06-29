Future Star - Annika

ANNIKA is a storyteller. She is an accomplished musician, vocalist and songwriter known for her soulful vocals. Her voice transports audiences through a musical journey, filling spaces in our hearts and souls with a rich, nuanced emotion.



ANNIKA’s ability to capture audiences comes not just from her musical charisma, but from a refreshingly authentic and comedic personality, which has powerfully engaged and entertained audiences around the world since 2012.



ANNIKA is taking a new musical direction since moving on from CCMA-nominated country-pop duo, Leaving Thomas, by releasing her first full length solo album, Stand Still. The project is a departure from her previous work and showcases a more mature, introspective ANNIKA, highlighting her talents as a musician, specifically as a pianist.



ANNIKA is poised to be Canada’s next breakout artist as her fans wait in anticipation to hear her new music and to see her fun personality back on stage.

Follow her on her next adventures:

