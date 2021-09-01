Future Star - Five Roses

Five Roses came to be, thanks to a chance encounter at a barbershop where Jade worked as a hair stylist and Zach had an appointment. As he sat on her chair getting coiffed, the usual salon small talk soon became something promising when they discovered they shared a passion for country music. Zach acknowledged that he wanted to start a duo and after hearing Jade sing for the first time, he knew he’d found the voice he wanted to join forces with. It only took one jam session to know that there was instant chemistry that translated into a summer of songwriting and so began Five Roses.

Writing quickly turned into a string of performances and showcases in Canada, including Canadian Music Week. In 2018, the pair shared the stage with country artists such as Brett Kissel, Meghan Patrick and Dan Davidson. Five Roses was also invited to appear at the prestigious Songwriter Series for the 2018 Canadian Country Music Awards week alongside Canadian Country hitmakers The Reklaws and Aaron Goodvin. Their debut EP was released in August of that same year, inspired by acts such as Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town; their songs have no gained nearly 1 million combined digital streams. Five Roses is currently working on new material with producer Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive, Tyler Joe Miller, Matt Lang).

Bringing a fresh, urban flare of country to the Canadian country music scene, Five Roses recently signed to MDM Recordings. Their debut single – “Might as Well Be Me” – dropped on Friday August 27th to digital streaming services and to Canadian country radio.

Follow Five Roses: