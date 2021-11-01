Future Star - Hailey Benedict

Hailey Benedict is making her mark as a rising talent in the Canadian music industry. This dynamic, guitar-wielding singer-songwriter is a multi-award winner from the Big Valley Jamboree Talent Search to the 2019 Alberta Country Music Awards.

Her latest release, “Wanted You To” is a passionate and catchy anthem that celebrates being in a relationship with someone who appreciates you for who you are. Written by Madeline Merlo, Emma-Lee, and Eric Arjes and produced by Award-winning Dan Davidson, this pop-country offering boasts Benedict’s naturally stunning vocals, and produces an elevated sound, matured from her previous works.

Writing and performing is in Hailey’s blood, with a lifelong passion for singing and songwriting. Pulled up on stage by Keith Urban in front of 20,000 fans in 2016, she was handed a guitar and sang an original song, with video of the performance reaching over 10 million views. Her viral videos have made her one of the most followed Canadian country artists on TikTok. They also grabbed the attention of American Idol Producers who invited her to perform for their judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in San Diego last season.

Hailey has also performed for numerous large-scale events including the Alberta Country Music Awards, Big Valley Jamboree, Seven Music Fest, Canadian Finals Rodeo, CFL Edmonton Anthem singer and headline performer in John Cameron Changing Lives production of Crescendo. She’s been invited to sing twice at Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge in Nashville, TN and has performed for showcases during Canadian Country Music Association Week.

A strong advocate for mental health and anti-bullying, Hailey supports several charitable foundations, and as a result of her efforts in the community, Hailey was honoured as one of the youngest ever Global Woman of Vision award recipients.

