Future Star - Josh Ross

Josh’s first foray out of the gate as an independent artist has been exciting as he has already developed an impressive on-line presence through several different streaming services.



It has been an interesting two years for Josh, who moved to Nashville at the end of 2019, but due to COVID-19 spent a great deal of time back home shortly thereafter. During this time he released his debut Ep and continued working on his writing craft. Josh has made his mark on the Canadian scene from playing college events at Western University to Canada’s largest outdoor country Music Festival, Boots and Hearts.



Josh explains that the past ‘down time for the entire industry’ has been good for him: “For me, being such a new artist and getting into the industry a relatively short time ago, this time has been good to work on the little things -as I never really had the time to do that. I am stoked about a lot of the new songs I have been working on, along with developing my sound. I finally recorded some new songs after almost 2 years!

Follow Josh Ross:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook