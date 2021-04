From a young age, Nate Haller has breathed, lived and loved music. Mentored by Zubin Thakkar (MD for Shawn Mendes), and having played alongside Canada’s top artists, most recently The Reklaws, Nate has lived through a crash course of the music industry in his 10+ years in the biz.

Signed to Starseed Entertainment (James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson) it’s time for Nate to take centre stage!

