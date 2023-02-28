Future Star - Parker Graye

Parker Graye is on a mission to make country music sad again as highlighted by her signature catchphrase - “Saddies for the Baddies”. She pens songs that are vulnerable, honest and heartbreaking, and is a sought after co-writer. Parker romantically, yet authentically, shares her experiences in a way that draws listeners in deeper. Named 2023 Artist To Watch by UpStar Music, Countrypolitan Magazine, Worlds of Country, and Front Porch Music, Parker Graye has firmly planted herself in the country music scene. The Canadian singer songwriter has just under 2 Million organic streams across all singles and platforms (Amazon Music, Apple, Spotify). From American Songwriter to, All Country News, Pickle Jar and The Nash News, Parker has been featured in over 25 publications and podcasts including being named one of the "10 Best New Canadian Country Artists" by Holler. Parker is currently promoting her own candle in partnership with All Country News and Good Scentiments to raise funds for cancer research as well as preparing for her first appearance at Boots & Hearts Country Festival in Ontario, Canada!

