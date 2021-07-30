Futur star - Tesher

Tesher, a multilingual rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and mixing engineer is bringing South Asian influences to the global soundscape in ways never heard before. His Canadian upbringing and Indian heritage have led him to create genre-defying and energetic music that resonates with audiences beyond his dual identity. Following in the footsteps of K-Pop and Latin acts before him, Tesher authentically bridges the gap between the cultures-owning the narrative and his South Asian identity through his innovative music.

After years of independently uploading his music to YouTube and Soundcloud, Tesher earned widespread recognition for his remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” ft. Billy Ray Cyrus. The remix, which sampled music and lyrics from AR Rahman’s Bollywood hit “Ramta Jogi,” became a hit on social media and grew Tesher’s online profile. Tesher’s “Young Shahrukh,” an original hip-hop song inspired by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, continued Tesher’s string of viral hits and was his first to reach #1 on the BBC Asian Music Chart following its release in 2020.

