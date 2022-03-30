Future Star - BANX & RANX

Channeling the strength of their union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY®Award-nominated multiplatinum Montréal duo—Zacharie “Soké” Raymond and Yannick “KNY Factory” Rastogi—continue to expand their dynamic and diverse catalog. After they began working together in 2014, their chemistry started making incredible things happen -first with the opportunity to produce and co-write “Kiss Me” by Olly Murs with Taio Cruz and then the career-changing experience of producing and co-writing “No Te Puedo Olvidar” and “I Can’t Forget You” for Nicky Jam’s Fénix which reached #1 on the 2017 US Top Latin Albums Chart and earned them a Latin GRAMMY® Award nomination for Album of the Year.

Focused and passionate, the pair co-wrote and produced “Kiss and Make Up” for Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK, generating over 1 billion streams on the global hit. Their impressive list of collaborators includes Sean Paul, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, Alessia Cara, T-Pain, Ellie Goulding and David Guetta to name a few. Their talent for infusing their signature sound into existing hits is evident on their remixes for artists such as Gorillaz, J Balvin, Major Lazer, Tove Lo, LSD and many more.

Simultaneously, they’ve emerged as hitmaking artists. In 2018, they joined forces with Ella Eyre and Yxng Bane for “Answerphone,” scoring a Platinum plaque in the UK, going Top 5 in the territory, and raking in hundreds of millions of streams.

In 2021, the duo inked a joint venture dea lwith Universal Music Canada for their Canada-based label and publishing company 31 East, which includes Rêve, Preston Pablo, and more on its buzzing roster. “It was all a dream,” they both agree - a dream to bring their experience and international success back to Canada and nourish the talent here.“It’s our lifetime plan. We make music to uplift and comfort the listener. It’s about that energy,” says Zacharie. “That’s what we’re trying to capture,”concludes Yannick. “We want you to associate these songs with your best memories. This is more than just a musical partnership.Banx & Ranx is our life.

