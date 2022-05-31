Future Star - Basha

After establishing himself on the east coast, Basha (Cody Basha) made Toronto home in 2017 and immediately began to collaborate with the city’s musical elite. As 2020 dawned, he was ready to begin work on his debut project. And then… the world shut down.

Sequestered in his home studio, Basha carefully crafted his songs. The lockdown gave new life to tracks he was already working on. A fueled by the challenges and emotional tolls of the pandemic, fresh new songs emerged. Those songs form Basha’s debut project, Logan Ave.

Born and raised in St. John’s, Basha is based in Toronto and is distributed worldwide by AWAL.

Follow Basha: