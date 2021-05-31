Future Star - Max Parker

Singer-songwriter and pop artist Max Parker burst onto the music scene in 2019 and hasn’t slowed down since.

In 2020, he released his hit song “Something About You,” which has garnered over half a million global streams and climbing. It followed the success of his hook-filled debut release “Out Of The Blue,” which was recognized by CBC Music Searchlight as Top 12 Canada-wide standout original song, amongst thousands of song-writing submissions.

In 2021 Max Parker will release his full debut album. The full length was produced by award winning producers, including: John Nathaniel (One Republic, Switchfoot, Marie Mai), Derek Hoffman (Arkells, Ralph, Caveboy), Connor Seidel (Charlotte Cardin, Ralph), and Joel Stouffer (Ria Mae, bülow, Dragonette).

LISTEN TO "Good Time" HERE !