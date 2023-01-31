Future Star - Sofia Camara

Music is the essence of 20-year-old singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sofia Camara. The Portuguese-Canadian artist began nurturing her talent using vocal powerhouses like Ariana Grande, Adele, Christina Aguilera and Bruno Mars as inspirations. Waking up to the rock melodies of Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana that filled her West end Toronto home sparked an early love for musicianship and led to her taking bass, guitar and piano lessons.

As she began sharing covers on TikTok and YouTube, fans quickly connected with her emotive performances and before long, she had over 4 million likes and a supportive following (including Miley Cyrus who was a fan of her “When I Look at You” cover). ﻿Now managed by PMCKLIVE and signed to 21 Entertainment Group / Universal Music Canada, Sofia Camara is developing her own emotive coming-of-age pop-rock anthems anchored around her gifted voice and observational songwriting.

