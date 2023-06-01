Future Star - Valley

Canada’s Juno Award nominated alternative-pop band, Valley —Rob Laska (lead vocals), Michael “Mickey” Brandolino (guitar,synth), Alex Dimauro (bass), and Karah James (Drums, vocals)—amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that’s cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. Over the past few years, Valley released a steady stream of singles and EPs that have resonated with an international audience, garnering over half a billion global streams with tracks often appearing on viral charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more.

Valley are known for their energetic live shows, opening for the likes of Lennon Stella, The Band CAMINO and Arkells plus performing at renowned music festivals across the world including The Governors Ball, Slow Life, Slow Live Festival, Wunderstruck, Life Is Beautiful and last year the band nearly sold out their first-ever North American headlining tour.

Valley have been performing “Break For You” live as part of their set list during the first few dates on tour to rave responses from audiences, the track blending seamlessly into their catalogue of danceable love songs. Drummer and vocalist Karah James, explains “’Break for You’ was one of those songs that just fell from the sky and into our lap. The lyrics and melodies effortlessly unfolded as we wrote the song and when we listened back for the first time, we felt that it was a special one.” Karah continues, “The concept isn’t anything ground-breaking, but it’s a universal one that we said in a way that felt true to us and our relationships. This song is a reminder to a loved one that they don’t have to bear their burdens alone.”