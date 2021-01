Christmas Tree Pick-up

Date: Saturday, Jan 9, 2021

Time: 11am - 1pm

Cost: By Donation

Location: Golden, BC

Interact Club of Golden It is going to be on January 9th from 11 am- 1 pm, donations via e-transfer to interact.club.golden.bc@gmail.com.

All you need to do is leave your tree outside and we will take care of the rest!

Please sign up with your address HERE.