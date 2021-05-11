BC RCMP looking for Phillip Toner

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is seeking public assistance in locating Philip Toner, who is a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation of Brenda Ware.

Brenda Ware’s body was located on Thursday May 6th, 54 kilometres northeast of Radium, BC along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time. Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible,” states Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Toner’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to both British Columbia and Alberta.

Toner is described as:

Caucasian male

Brown hair

Bald

5’11”

190 lbs

“If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” says Supt. Wijayakoon.

Should you encounter Toner, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1.