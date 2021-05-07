Getting Golden Vaccinated

Interior Health is advising all people 18+ living in the Golden Local Health Area (map) that they will now be invited to book their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Notifications to book appointments will be sent to all registered residents based on their postal codes for the area in the coming days. If residents have not yet registered, register now at: https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/.

Vaccinations will take place at the Curling Rink located at 1412 9th St. South.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and run from Saturday, May 8 until Sunday, May 16..

An appointment is needed for immunization and whole community clinics are only for people who live in the eligible communities. Immunization clinics will verify postal codes at the time of appointments.

We are aware of some instances of people traveling from other regions to seek vaccinations in these communities. This not only takes away from the calculated vaccine supply for the community but may also potentially expose residents to COVID-19 when people travel from other regions.

More information on registration and booking is available at: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/ or call 1-833-838-2323.