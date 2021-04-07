Golden receives provincial funding for Downtown Plaza Revitalization project

The Town of Golden is one of eight communities in the Kootenay Rockies region to receive funding through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative.

“This direct investment in tourism-dependent communities was a call to action from the tourism sector and an integral part of our recovery plan,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These projects will provide good-paying jobs now, create valuable assets for communities and attract more visitors in the future.”

The Town has received $468,750 for the Downtown Plaza Revitalization project. The central downtown plaza (in front of the post office) was constructed in 1987 as part of a downtown revitalization initiative. The plaza represents an important, but underused, public space within Golden’s downtown core.

“This project will transform the plaza into a vibrant public space within Golden’s downtown core,” said Ron Oszust Mayor of Golden. “It will improve the functionality of the plaza, encourage community interaction, and enhance pedestrian amenities helping to connect our residents and visitors to other key attractions in town.”

In 2019, the Town of Golden and LARCH Landscape Architecture engaged with the community to gather ideas and feedback to inform the creation of conceptual design options for this space. Jason Jones, owner of LARCH, presented two conceptual designs and cost estimates to Town Council in late 2019. LARCH will continue on the project, building out a detailed design and managing the project to its completion.

Thirty-two communities have received a combined $19.4 million through the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative; one of three infrastructure investment programs for tourism as part of StrongerBC: BC's Economic Recovery Plan. The approved projects must be completed by March 2023.

For more information on the Tourism Dependent Communities Initiative, read the full news release here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021TACS0022-000558

For more information on the Downtown Plaza Revitalization project, including conceptual designs, visit golden.ca/downtownplaza.