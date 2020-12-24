Okanagan Featured On Popular TV Game Show
The price is definitely right….for the City of Vernon!
On yesterday’s episode of the popular TV game show, The Price is Right, one contestant had a golden chance to win a vacation package at the recently renovated, Prestige Vernon Lodge.
The prize package included a six-night stay in a king balcony suite with daily dinner included. Melody was tasked with guessing the value of the prize, but undervalued the package by about $2,300. Ouch.
Other Prestige properties previously featured on the show include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson and Cranbrook.
Oh and Kelowna was also given a moment of exposure during yesterday’s episode, as the Okanagan vacation prize package clip featured a glimpse of Big White.
Source: https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/entertainment/vernon-lodge-kelowna-featured-as-prize-package-on-the-price-is-right/