Studio9 Students Serve Up Zoom Christmas Carols

What a real musical treat!

I received an email from a wonderful gentleman I have known for years. In fact, he used to be my boss not long after I got into the radio business back in the late 80s. Mike Guzzi was my News Director at the time...now he is the CEO of Studio9 Independent School of the Arts.

Traditionally, all their students from K to 12 do a big musical or theatrical performance for parents and friends around Christmas. This year of course with COVID, they couldn’t do that. So, the older kids did their theatre presentation via YouTube earlier this month and then the K-3 students did a big Zoom carolling event. The students are all in music classes with Sandi Mottle – you may remember her as Sandi Deschner.

Here are the Grade 2’s and 3’s performing their rendition of Blue Christmas, called "Zoom Christmas":

Great job kids! Thanks to Mike for sharing this and we hope that next year we’ll be able to go to all the Studio9 Christmas performances in person.

Tj