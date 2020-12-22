You Can Help Spread Hope With A Little Red Box

It’s amazing how much hope you can find in a little red box!

As part of the annual Tree of Hope fundraising campaign, there’s a really cool way you can help the Child Advocacy Centre. If you stop by QB Gelato on Dayton Street…you can purchase a little red box that has a limited edition, hand crafted ornament inside. Each box is $30 and all the ornaments have been made by local artists.

Included in each box will also be the story of the Tree of Hope and a note from the Child Advocacy Centre, which helps young survivors of abuse and neglect.

Adding a little more magic to those little red boxes, some will have gold stars tucked underneath the ornament for your chance to win a prize.

Click HERE to purchase your little red box online!