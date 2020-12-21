Michael Buble and Canucks star Elias Pettersson sing for kids outside Canuck Place
We know Michael Buble can sing, but how about Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson? Click the video and judge for yourself!
The two appeared outside Canuck Place Children's Hospice to bring some cheer to the kids and healthcare workers.
It's pretty clear they succeeded!
“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” 🎶— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) December 21, 2020
@MichaelBuble & @_EPettersson did just that at @CanuckPlace this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/VGZSZeD64t