iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

Michael Buble and Canucks star Elias Pettersson sing for kids outside Canuck Place

Michael Buble and Elias Pettersson

We know Michael Buble can sing, but how about Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson? Click the video and judge for yourself!

The two appeared outside Canuck Place Children's Hospice to bring some cheer to the kids and healthcare workers.

It's pretty clear they succeeded!