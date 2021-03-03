At Work Perks - Spring 2021

EZ Rock, your at work radio station, and The Pastry Shop in Trail have joined forces for our AT WORK PERKS

Enter your office and if you win the EZ Rock crew will show up with treats for up to 15 of your office friends and some EZ Rock mugs loaded with goodies for you and all your colleagues! At Work Perks; from The Pastry shop in Trail and EZ Rock.

Enter all of your office's details today in the entry form below!

At Work Perks - Past Winners (2020)

Service BC - Trail, BC Lordco - Trail, BC I/O Design & Engineering - Trail, BC

BV Tool Rental - Trail, BC Whitlock Insurance - Trail, BC Bella Tire - Trail, BC