100 Rosslanders Who Care Campaign Funds Rotary Garden Relocation

The Rossland Society for Environmental Action and Rossland Summit School are winners in the 100 Rosslanders Who Care campaign.

The Rotary Club's Louis Dionne says Long-serving rotary member Don Vockeroth initially presented the idea aiming to fundraise in a different way amid the pandemic.

The Club approached 100 Rosslanders to each chip in towards a $10,000 prize-pool, and reached out to charity organizations seeking projects the prize-pool could possibly fund.

Dionne says 12 non-profits submitted proposals, and five projects that met the campaign’s framework were listed as contestants.

On Wednesday 50 cars attended Red Mountain's parking lot for a drive-in format voting ceremony, while 50 others voted from home per provincial health orders.

Dionne says Vockeroth presented the cheque to RSEA/RSS representative Penny Johnsson, and funds will allow the relocation of the Rossland Rotary Community Garden to a more suitable, higher placement behind Rossland Summit School.

Other contestants included the Black Jack Ski Club, Rossland Arena Society, Rossland Museum and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The EZ Rock Newsroom asked Dionne whether we could see the event happen again; he says people don’t always enjoy selling raffle tickets or hosting spaghetti nights, so if another 100 Rosslanders Who Care present themselves next year we could see the campaign return.