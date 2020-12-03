2020 Children Lead Levels Lowest to Date in Trail

Children's lead levels are the lowest to date this year in Trail.

The City's results from the 2020 children's blood testing clinic shows that the average for children aged six to 36 months in Trail and Rivervale is 2.3 micrograms per decilitre, down from last year's average of 2.6 and the 2018 average of 2.9.

They say despite COVID-19, participation rates in the voluntary program have remained high.

The 2020 year-to-date average for lead in community air is 0.08 micrograms per cubic metre, which the city says is the lowest level to date.

The Trail Area Health and Environment Committee continues efforts to further reduce children’s blood lead levels while the THEC Air Quality Program, managed by Teck Trail Operations, focuses on reducing lead in the environment through the comprehensive Fugitive Dust Reduction Program.