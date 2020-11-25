Additional charges sworn regarding 2019 fatal crash

West Kootenay Traffic Services say additional charges are being sworn in relation to a fatal crash in March 2019.

On March 17th a volkswagon beetle entered the pend orielle river near the Waneta Dam where the driver and front passanger escaped, but a 15-year old male and 18-year old female from Fruitvale were later found deceased.

Tessa Anderson of Fruitvale is now facing two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm on top of several driving related offences.