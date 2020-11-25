iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-1°C
Instagram

Additional charges sworn regarding 2019 fatal crash

RCMP-Logo

West Kootenay Traffic Services say additional charges are being sworn in relation to a fatal crash in March 2019.

On March 17th a volkswagon beetle entered the pend orielle river near the Waneta Dam where the driver and front passanger escaped, but a 15-year old male and 18-year old female from Fruitvale were later found deceased.

Tessa Anderson of Fruitvale is now facing two counts of impaired driving causing death and one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm on top of several driving related offences.

  • nelsonchamber

    Nelson Chamber addresses mask protocol, business efforts

    Thompson believes recent incidents in Nelson are isolated, but not specifically to the city as other similar stories are being told across the province, adding while Nelson has received it's share of incidents over the last three days it doesn't always mean there is a wide-spread community issue.
  • pexels skihill

    Kootenay communities make top 10 ski-town list

    USA Today's Top 10 Ski-Towns of 2020 list gives The City of Nelson tenth place, saying the City has a personality in spades were rugged adventurers rub elbows with hippies and bohemians. The City of Rossland landed second place on the list.
  • City-of-Rossland-Logo

    City of Rossland presents Community Contributor Award 2020

    Mayor Kathy Moore says this year's winner of the Community Contributor Award was announced last Monday in council chambers, with Larry Dole taking first place out of six nominations she calls fantastic, fully invested in the community and fully deserving.