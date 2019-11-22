Affordable housing on the way for the workforce in Rossland

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society is not just working on a project in East Trail, they're also working with the City of Rossland on Workforce housing, set to go into the old Emcon Lot.

Society Chair Jan Morton says they had a public meeting with residents recently to get a look at very preliminary designs.

She says there is the potential for 37 units for lower income workforce housing.

They have a contract manager at risk selected and they've been working actively with an architect as well....funding would come from BC Housing and the CBT, who provides funding through BC Housing.

She says it may be ambitious, but they're hoping to start construction in the Spring.