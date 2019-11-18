Affordable housing project closer to reality in East Trail

The Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society is hoping a new affordable housing complex in East Trail will have tenants in by the Fall of 2020.

The demolition began last week on the former McBride Manor that will become a multi family affordable housing building.

Society Chair Jan Morton says they're a little behind schedule but for a good reason, more has been done to meet the energy efficiency requirements of BC housing, which will mean lower utility bills for tenants.

It will likely be early April when they put out a call for applications.

Morton says just knowing the demand right now in the rental market and how challenged some of the lower income household are, she doesn't think there will be any problem with rentals.

She says the challenge will likely be having to turn people away, but it's still 9 more units that will be in good condition and affordable, which is good news.

Funding for the project has come from BC Housing, the CBT, Teck and Kootenay Savings.