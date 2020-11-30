Aimee Watson enters third term as RDCK Board Chair

RDCK Area D Director Aimee Watson is entering her third term as Board Chair.

Watson says it’s humbling working with 20 jurisdictions across the Central Kootenays adding the over 180 services involved makes the role diverse and complex.

She says every person at the RDCK board table has their heart in the right place and her support to get them where they need to go in each respective community is sincerely an honor.

When asked what she’s learned since last being appointed Chair, Watson says while meeting virtually has worked it has also displayed how relationship building can be strained without gathering and it's important to ensure networking continues as it would on a lunch break or in a meeting room.

She says about 90% of elected official meetings have been virtual this year.

Watson says two projects on her mind for this next term include building an Organics Program and maintaining the region's three main recreation facilities.

She says current unknowns and health measures mean the RDCK is fine tuning how to address everything in a responsive manner and she expects recreation services to look very different in the next couple years, even post-pandemic, for example needing more space for physical programs.

Area H Director Walter Popoff enters his second term as Vice Chair.