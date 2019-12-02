Aimee Watson to continue in her role as RDCK Chair

Aimee Watson has been re-elected as the RDCK Chair for a 2nd Term.

The area D Director says she loves the challenge of working with a diverse board, and diverse communities.

One of the big issues they've been working on is organic waste diversion with the province expected to prohibit organics in landfills in the near future.

She says they're also working on future planning.

They did strategic planning in the summer, looking at how that fits into their 3-hundred plus projects they have on the go, and then putting it into a budget.

Slocan Valley director Walter Popoff was elected Vice Chair.