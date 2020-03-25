Air Canada cuts Castlegar flights, more local pandemic responses

More flight delays out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Air Canada is reportedly cancelling all flights in and out of Castlegar until at least March 31st.

Local bylaw, commissionaires, RCMP and fire services are ramping up enforcement says the City of Castlegar; this to hand out information and ensure provincial orders are followed.

The City of Grand Forks echoes increased enforcement, stating the province is calling on municipalities to help out.

Grand Forks adds work is at foot to delay utility and tax payments although they're subject to timelines set by the Province.

The City of Nelson says work is underway to kick-start a pandemic recovery phase; more on that soon from the EZ Rock Newsroom.

The City of Trail is one of the latest local municipalities to close city parks in addition to playgrounds.

Trail residents are warned that despite summer programming guides being mailed out registrations are not currently being accepted.