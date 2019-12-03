Air Quality Advisory issued for Grand Forks
An Air Quality Advisory was issued for Grand Forks yesterday.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health issued the advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to continue until weather conditions change.
Officials say residents with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise.
Anyone with symptoms like chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should follow the advice of their health care provider.