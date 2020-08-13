Airport update to Castlegar council covers Air Canada flights, revenue

So far it’s looking like Air Canada flights could be resuming at Castlegar’s West Kootenay Regional Airport on Tuesday, September 8th, but an update to Castlegar city council this week says confirmation is expected around the last week of August.

Retrofitting of the airport terminal also looks to be on the way including transparent barriers and floor markers.

There were about 400 movements recorded at the facility through July but there wasn't much revenue to show for it, especially as the city's doesn't charge for smaller piston-engine air-crafts.

June's airport revenue this year was about $7400 dollars compared to roughly $90,000 in 2019, which is about a 92% drop.

May's revenue was about $18,000 compared to about $75,000 last year, and April saw about $29,000 generated this year compared to $41,000 in 2019.

Staff says for now all three flights to Vancouver and the one flight to Calgary from Castlegar are viewable online, but they predict that will change before September 8th.